Winchester fire burns near Ridgeway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new fire is burning about six miles southeast of Ridgeway. Its on the west side of Cow Creek. The Winchester fire is believed to have started around August 1 after a storm blew through. Officials say it was started by lightning.

Although the Winchester fire was listed at .10 acres, a smoke plume could be seen as far away as Grand Junction. There are no structures threatened according to the United States Forest Service. (USFS)

The primary strategy is to monitor the fire using lookouts and aircraft due to steep, rocky terrain, long and difficult access routes by ground and the risks associated with inserting firefighters into the area by helicopter.

In a Facebook post by the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests officials say, fire managers would like to remind forest users to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel method.

