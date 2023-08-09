CDOT making permanent repairs on CO HWY 133 bridge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning to make permanent repairs on Colorado Highway 133 at mile marker 16.

A team is installing water pumps to divert water flowing through Bear Creek so they can start excavating.

The team anticipated pipe to replace the damaged culvert would be delivered Wednesday. Traffic in the area is still able to use the temporary bridge.

Once the culvert is replaced the temporary bridge will be removed and prep work will begin for paving the new bridge.

Work is expected to be complete by November 17th.

