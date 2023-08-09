Clear and quiet now, clouds increasing later

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The week started with gusty winds and high fire conditions around the Western Slope, but things are much sunnier and quieter as we enter the middle of the week.

Sunny and Quiet

Clouds cleared out as gusty winds calmed through the evening and overnight hours last night, and we’re continuing to see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. Clouds will slowly be on the increase across the region this afternoon, and we’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the evening and much of the overnight hours as well. Most of the clouds will clear back out tonight, then we’ll start off our Thursday morning with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Clouds, Rain Chances Increase

Pacific moisture will be on the increase across the Western Slope starting on Thursday. We’ll see clouds on the increase all across the region, but rain stays limited mostly to the higher elevations by the afternoon. We’ll continue to see better rain chances mostly over the higher elevations through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but better chances for a few showers and thunderstorms could find their way toward the valleys on Monday.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue through much of the rest of the afternoon, then clouds will start to increase through the late afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue to build at least into the early overnight hours, then we’ll start clearing out once again into Thursday morning with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Clouds are on the increase again through the day on Thursday. While we’ll mention a small chance of rain, most of the better rain chances should stay in the higher elevations of the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies elsewhere with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

