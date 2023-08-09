Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is in jail after allegedly attacking another person with a sword on Tuesday evening.

Police dispatch received a report just after 8:30 p.m. that a person had sustained minor injuries from an alleged sword attack on the 300 block of Pine Street.

Police said that they tried to speak with the suspect, but he would not leave his home.

Grand Junction Police Officers and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were called in to assist, authorities said. Once law enforcement forces arrived, police said that he left the home and was arrested without incident.

Aaron Oswald, a 51-year-old Grand Junction man, was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is accused of 2nd degree assault.

Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The attack remains under investigation.

