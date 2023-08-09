Three Jackalopes named to Pioneer League All-Star Team

By Garrett Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A trio of Grand Junction Jackalopes players have been named to the 2023 Pioneer League All-Star team.

First Baseman Joe Johnson, Second Baseman Jaylen Hubbard, and Right Fielder Ron Washington Jr. all are representing the Jackalopes on this season’s All-Star team.

In his second season with the Jackalopes, Johnson is hitting .405 with 15 home runs and 81 runners batted in.

Hubbard leads the pioneer league in RBI’s at 92, and is tied for the most home runs on the Jackalopes at 20.

He’s tied with the third Jackalopes all-star, Right Fielder Ron Washington Jr. who also has 20 home runs this season.

The Jackalopes were just one short of having the most All-Stars in the Pioneer League, the Ogden Raptors have four.

