Alpine Bank donating more than $125,000 to local nonprofits

Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving
Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - August 1 marked a big day for nonprofits in Colorado. Alpine Bank employees directed a one-time charitable gift to support county nonprofit organizations.

As part of the initiative, 853 employees of the bank directed a one-time charitable gift of $500 to support 361 Colorado non-profit organizations.

Some organizations received larger donations after being selected by more than one employee.

“So the funds are going right here in Mesa County,” said Tyler Dahl, regional president of Alpine Bank Mesa County. “So D51 Foundation, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, Hope West Kids, and covered over 50 nonprofits right here in Mesa County.

In 2021, Alpine Bank supported over 700 nonprofits with $1.82 million in grants.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
CMU speaker Curtis Hill
Colorado Mesa University welcomes speaker Curtis Hill
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane!