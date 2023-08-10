Alpine Bank donating more than $125,000 to local nonprofits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - August 1 marked a big day for nonprofits in Colorado. Alpine Bank employees directed a one-time charitable gift to support county nonprofit organizations.

As part of the initiative, 853 employees of the bank directed a one-time charitable gift of $500 to support 361 Colorado non-profit organizations.

Some organizations received larger donations after being selected by more than one employee.

“So the funds are going right here in Mesa County,” said Tyler Dahl, regional president of Alpine Bank Mesa County. “So D51 Foundation, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, Hope West Kids, and covered over 50 nonprofits right here in Mesa County.

In 2021, Alpine Bank supported over 700 nonprofits with $1.82 million in grants.

