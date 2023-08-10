Colorado American Legion loses chapter charter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The largest veterans’ service organization in Colorado loses the ability to operate.

The Colorado department of the American Legion lost its charter. The organization was accused of financial mismanagement...misappropriation of funds and questionable accounting practices.

Bank accounts for the organization were frozen after the national American Legion voted in June to suspend the Colorado chapter’s charter.

The organization provides emergency benefits for veterans and oversees dozens of locations around the state.

Local American Legion posts around the state are still operating as normal for veterans.

