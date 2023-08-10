Colorado GOP challenge open primary in federal court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 7 years after proposition 108 passed in Colorado, authorizing unaffiliated voters to vote in either the democrat or republican primaries, the Colorado GOP filed a lawsuit against 108. Claiming it is unconstitutional. The GOP is primarily arguing a ruling from the Supreme Court int eh early 2000′s decided a political party can not be forced to accept an open primary election.

On Monday, July 31st the Colorado Republican party filed a lawsuit in Federal Court. If the GOP is successful in their endeavors, unaffiliated voters may not be able to vote in either democrat or republican primaries. However, Unaffiliated voters are the largest group in Colorado.

“Currently there are about 1.8 million unaffiliated voters, and roughly one million on the Democrat side and a million on the Republican side,” Said Kevin Lundberg, the Chairman of the open primary lawsuit.

In a public meeting held Wednesday, Lundberg said when officials take an oath of office, they’re meant to uphold the constitution. Yet, the GOP argues their first amendment right is being infringed on. In the suit, they claim the constitution allows them to choose their political nominees without the interference from those outside the party. They believe unaffiliated voters had a direct impact on prior Republican primary elections. The suit cites a Colorado Sun article from 2022 which described Democrats switching to unaffiliated in order to cast votes in the Republican primary.

“Republicans should be voting for Republican candidates in their primary and the same goes for the Democratic party,” Said Lundberg.

Republicans backing the suit claim they want fairness, Lundberg said that’s why they filed in Federal Court instead of State Courts. He says he noticed State Judges making ruling that favored their political agendas. Attorney John Eastman is heading the case. Even with his possible disbarment looming in the future for his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election with former President Trump. If he is disbarred. The GOP says his assistant will take on the case.

