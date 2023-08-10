Meals on Wheels of Mesa County funding cuts leaves seniors waiting 3 months for food

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meals on Wheels’ Amanda Debock spoke with us about the recent funding cuts to the organization. Older Americans Act funding is the main source of funding for Meals on Wheels. The organization is serving more meals than ever right now, but they are not receiving their usual funding. A total of almost 20% of the funding for the program was lost, and seniors were forced to wait on a waiting list. Despite feeding more seniors, Meals on Wheels is spending 53% more on food than 2 years ago due to inflation.

There are many ways to help out the program, including holding a fundraiser, donating money to Wheels on Meals, or even contacting the governor!

Meals on Wheels has created an email that you can simply copy and paste to the governor. Don’t forget to sign your name and address.

CONTACT THE GOVERNOR

Constituent Services Help Line: (303) 866-2885Governor’s Office, Front Desk: (303) 866-2471

State Capitol Building200 E. Colfax Ave., Rm. 136Denver, CO 80203

Email the Governor: Governorpolis@state.co.us

Dear Govenor Polis,

As a concerned citizen, I urge you to work over the coming months to increase the state’s investment in community-based services for Colorado’s older adults. Specifically, as part of your FY 2024-25 budget proposal, I respectfully request an increase in General Fund support for the State Funding for Senior Services line item in the Department of Human Services. This request has three elements:

1. A General Fund “base” increase of $5 million to help address unmet need.

2. Classification of the State Funding for Senior Services line item as a “community provider”, thereby ensuring that the line item will be considered for annual

inflationary increases.

3. A statutory proposal to review the adequacy of funding for the line item every five years.

Without additional funding, the programs like Meals on Wheels likely will need to establish waiting lists for critical services. The State must recognize that the need to dramatically increase funding for these services to meet the ongoing and rising needs due to the rapidly aging population.

Please consider this funding request in an effort to reach our collective goal of making Colorado the best state in which to age – and thrive– in place.

Sincerely,

Name

Address

