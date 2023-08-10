Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New this morning around 2:30 a.m. a semi-truck crashed on I-70 going eastbound near Loma.

The semi-truck took out a large section of a guardrail. We were told by our crew that the interstate will be closed for about another 2 to 4 hours.

Lower Valley Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol and CDOT responded to the scene and is now cleaning up the debris.

There are no known injuries.

An investigation is underway.

