Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Latest News

Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Elsie!