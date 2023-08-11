Clouds increase again with a few showers this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds are once again on the increase as we head into the afternoon, and a few showers and storms are possible as well.

A Few More Showers Possible

After a sunny and quiet start to the morning, clouds will once again be on the increase from south to north across the Western Slope into the afternoon. We’ll see another increase in showers and storms over the higher elevations of the region, but overall coverage should be a bit lower than yesterday afternoon. Any rain that is out there should be gone by late this evening, but quite a bit of cloud cover is expected to continue through the overnight hours tonight and into early Saturday morning.

This Weekend

Partly cloudy skies will already be in place across much of the region to start off our Saturday morning, and there may even be a little rain coming down south of the San Juan Mountains. Those showers and storms will become more widespread around the region into the afternoon, but they’ll still mostly favor the higher elevations of the Western Slope. A couple of showers could find the valleys by the late afternoon and early evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies in places that don’t see any rain. Rain ends and skies gradually clear out Saturday night, we should see plenty of sunshine in most places on Sunday morning, and a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mostly over the San Juan Mountains by Sunday afternoon.

Slightly Better Rain Chances

The door opens up just a bit more to bring some Pacific moisture into the region, and that leads to slightly better rain chances to start off the new work week. It originally looked like Monday would be our best chance to see some rain in the valleys, but it now looks like Monday will be a little drier in favor of Tuesday having better valley rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely, as usual, over the mountains.

Drier and Warmer Midweek

Better moisture starts shutting down through the middle of the week, dropping rain chances and increasing temperatures around the region. A little bit of rain could continue in some of the higher terrain, but we’re drying out again in the valleys with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 90s.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry around the valleys as a few showers and storms pop up over the higher elevations of the region. Temperatures should be about where they were yesterday, with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. Any rain ends, but expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies are back on Saturday with small rain chances and highs again in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

