CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Poll is out for the upcoming football season, with Mavericks coming in at sixth.

Colorado Mesa was voted ahead of Chardon State, New Mexico Highlands, Adams State and Fort Lewis.

The top three ranked teams are all other Colorado programs with Colorado School of Mines picked to win the conference, following a dominant 2022 season, where the Orediggers made a National Championship appearance, losing to the now back-to-back champion Ferris State. The Orediggers received all nine possible first place votes in the coach’s poll.

Following the Orediggers in the poll is CSU Pueblo and Western Colorado.

The Coaches Poll order, along with votes received can be seen below.

1. Colorado School of Mines – 81

2. CSU Pueblo – 71

3. Western Colorado (1) – 62

4. South Dakota Mines – 53

5. Black Hills State – 49

6. Colorado Mesa – 48

7. Chadron State – 33

8. New Mexico Highlands – 23

9. Adams State – 21

10. Fort Lewis – 9

The Mavericks will open up the 2023 season at home taking on Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 2, and will get their first shot an RMAC opponent on the road Sept. 16 taking on South Dakota Mines.

