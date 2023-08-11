Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A two vehicle crash at 25 Rd. and Patterson Rd. has closed westbound lanes of Patterson. A pickup truck appeared to have substantial front end damage. We do not know what led up to the crash. One of the vehicles was a city-leased vehicle.

The crash occurred around 2:15 Friday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported.

