Education, not PR behind blitz of Move Over Law coverage

Education, not PR behind coverage of expanded law
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Denver, Colo. (KKCO) - You’ve probably heard a lot about Colorado’s expanded Move Over Law. While it may seem like a PR push by the Colorado State Patrol and CDOT

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Master Trooper Gary Cutler says the reason you’re seeing and hearing a lot of coverage is education.

Cutler told our NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver that catching people in the wrong isn’t as difficult as you might think. Cutler says often an extra trooper will be staged nearby and one trooper can radio to the other. He says if the law doesn’t convince you to move over maybe some of the stories, he’s witnessed from drivers on the side of the road will. “I’ve helped when they’ve been on the side of the road.” says Trooper Cutler. “Especially when they’ve been there for a long time and traffic’s really heavy. Sometimes they’re almost in tears because they’re like the cars are coming by so close and so fast, I thought I was going to get hit.”

For a reminder, the law now is you move over for anyone, even a stalled car on the side of the road. If you can’t get over, slow down to at least 20 below the speed limit or whatever speed feels safe.

