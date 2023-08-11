Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign

Co-Bank will match every dollar donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies throughout August
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout August, the Food Bank of the Rockies is conducting a matching campaign. Every dollar contributed will be matched up to $150,000. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. If you cannot donate, the organization is seeking volunteers who are eight years of age and older. A range of volunteer opportunities are available, including a team that produces nutritious snacks from fruits using a dehydrator.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Latest News

Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Elsie!
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Elsie
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll