Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout August, the Food Bank of the Rockies is conducting a matching campaign. Every dollar contributed will be matched up to $150,000. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. If you cannot donate, the organization is seeking volunteers who are eight years of age and older. A range of volunteer opportunities are available, including a team that produces nutritious snacks from fruits using a dehydrator.

