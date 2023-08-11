Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak

Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups(KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health issued a food safety alert for Soft Serve On The Go ice-cream cups.

The manufacturer, Real Kosher Ice Cream, recalled soft serve ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The recalled product includes Soft Serve on the Go Ice Cream Cups with caramel, chocolate, Parve vanilla chocolate, peanut butter lite, razzle, sorbet strawberry mango, and vanilla flavors.

Customers can find more information on the recalled products on the FDA website.

Customers are advised to throw out any remaining product they may have or return it to the store they bought it from for a refund.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

Latest News

No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
The West Mamm Creek Pipeline Project would deliver water into water management systems.
Forest Service, BLM seek comments on pipeline proposal south of Rifle
RME welcome tunnel
Rocky Mountain Elementary welcomes students back with “Welcome Tunnel”
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Scooby and Jojo!