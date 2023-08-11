Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health issued a food safety alert for Soft Serve On The Go ice-cream cups.

The manufacturer, Real Kosher Ice Cream, recalled soft serve ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The recalled product includes Soft Serve on the Go Ice Cream Cups with caramel, chocolate, Parve vanilla chocolate, peanut butter lite, razzle, sorbet strawberry mango, and vanilla flavors.

Customers can find more information on the recalled products on the FDA website.

Customers are advised to throw out any remaining product they may have or return it to the store they bought it from for a refund.

