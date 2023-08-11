‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency

Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A high school senior in Alabama has died after a medical emergency.

WBRC reports that a 17-year-old Pinson Valley High School student-athlete died after suffering from a medical emergency while at school Thursday.

“One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today. Lifesaving efforts were immediately started, and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased,” Pinson Valley High School Principal Michael Turner shared in a message to parents.

Officials identified the student as Caleb White.

“Heartbroken. No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life. Please lift Caleb’s family and friends along with the entire community in prayer,” Pinson Valley Mayor Joe Cochran shared in a statement.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said that the 17-year-old was a basketball player at the high school and an amazing student.

“He was a fantastic student and a good person. He was loved by school staff and his fellow students,” Gonsoulin said. “We will all assemble together and support the family.”

No further information was immediately made available.

