Hubbard takes PBL South July Hitter of the Month for the Jackalopes

By Garrett Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Jackalopes hitters continue to stack up accolades, after three hitters received all-star recognition earlier in the week.

Infielder Jaylen Hubbard was named the Pioneer League Southern Division Hitter of the Month for July.

Hubbard picked up 46 hits in 114 plate appearances, for a .404 batting average in July.

But it was more than just base hits, Hubbard also hit for power, with six doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. Hubbard now has 20 home runs on the season, tying him for the second most in the Pioneer League with his teammate Outfielder Ron Washington Jr.

Hubbard and the rest of the Jackalopes get a six-game homestand started Friday, hosting three games against the Idaho Falls Chukars, and then three games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Latest News

CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
Jackalopes Hubbard Named PBL South July Hitter of the Month
Jackalopes Hubbard Named PBL South July Hitter of the Month
Glenwood Springs joins eagle county's litigation opposing federal approval of the proposed...
Glenwood Springs officials say no to freight train