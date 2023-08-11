Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Elsie!

Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old cat with a youthful spirit who is eagerly waiting for her forever home
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Elsie
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Elsie is a friendly cat who enjoys playing with cloth ropes and laser toys, watching TV, and getting brushed. However, she prefers to be the only pet in the household and does not get along with other adult cats. It’s worth noting that she is not fond of vacuum cleaners, but you may be able bribe her!

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

Latest News

Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
Food Bank of the Rockies hosts their matching campaign
FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
Meet the lovely Elsie, a 14-year-old pup with a youthful spirit who is eagerly searching for...
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Elsie
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll
CMU Football slotted at 6th in RMAC Preseason Poll