Mountain storms continue throughout the weekend with valleys storms arriving next week

The remainder of our Friday:

A mix of sun and clouds will continue for the valleys throughout our evening. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the mid to lower 80s from 7 pm - 9 pm. Cloud cover will continue into the nighttime and overnight hours across the Western Slope, with the San Juans experiencing overcast skies. Any few showers over the San Juans will taper off during the overnight hours.

Low temperatures will again sit around the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta. For Montrose and Cortez, temperatures will sit in the middle to lower 50s.

The Weekend Ahead:

The valleys will remain dry, with a slight change of a few sprinkles to occur around the evening hours. Most of the rainfall and thunderstorms will continue for the higher terrain. Temperatures over the weekend will hang around where they are today, in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and the upper 80s for Montrose and Cortez.

Looking into Next Week:

We continue to see thunderstorms and rainfall occurring in the valleys for the upcoming weekend, but that will change as we arrive next week. More specifically, Monday and Tuesday are where the best chances of thunderstorms will occur for the valleys. With the latest model trends, Tuesday is slowly looking to be the highest chance of storms impacting the valleys. Temperatures by Tuesday will take a slight dip but will remain in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and in the mid-80s for Montrose and Cortez.

By the middle of the week, conditions will dry out for the valleys while the mountains start wrapping up the rainfall and thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to rise again but nothing too dramatic. Temperatures bump to the mid-90s for Grand Junction and Delta, upper 80s for Montrose, and lower 90s for Cortez.

