Universal free meals for Colorado public school students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2023-2024 school year is here, and several districts in Colorado are providing universal free meals to all students including Mesa County Valley School District 51.

Last fall voters approved Proposition FF, known as “Healthy School Meals for All.” The program uses taxpayer dollars to provide free lunches to all public school students. It also includes additional grant programs for districts to buy local food, help with wages, and nutrition training.

Dan Sharp, director of nutrition services for D51 wants to get rid of the stigma and decrease hunger. “So we’re just getting underway but if you remember, back during COVID, we were doing free meals for all students,” said Sharp. “That’s really where this came from we saw how it really reduced the stigma for a lot of the students whose parents don’t apply or students that wouldn’t eat because they felt like they were looked at or singled out as the poor kids.”

D51 is encouraging parents to go through the application process because it will give families discounts on utility bills and other services.

