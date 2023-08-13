Colorado energy office announces E-Bike Rebate Program launch date

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents will get their first chance at e-bike rebates next week.

The program will allow low-income residents to purchase e-bikes by providing discounts. Qualified residents will get a rebate ranging from $500 to $1,100. The program aims to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.

“So I think we have about just over 100 qualified retailers all over the state,” said Sarah Thorne, senior program manager.” There are two in Grand Junction proper, I believe there will be a third one by the time the rebate launches next week. So there will be plenty of options of places that you can redeem your rebate.”

The rebate application portal opens on August 16 at 9 a.m.

