Mesa County Public Health gears up for Overdose Awareness Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Remember to mark your calendars for August 31st, which is International Overdose Awareness Day. This day is important in raising awareness about overdoses in Mesa County and throughout Colorado. The events will start at Lincoln Park from 8-11 AM, followed by CMU from 1-3 PM, and then back to Lincoln Park from 5-8 PM. At Lincoln Park, you can honor those who lost their lives to overdose by participating in a flag-making station.

Mesa County Public Health reports that teenagers, 12-17 years-old and adults, 25-44 years-old have the highest opioid overdose rates. In 2022, the county had 42 overdose deaths.

