3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house...
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma