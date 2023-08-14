Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public input on draw process

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking eight members of the public to serve on a Draw Process Working Group.

Members in the group will review current hunting draw rules and processes. CPW is looking for applicants representing both resident and non-resident hunters.

The group was made so they can find ways to reduce problems and find solutions to the current preference point and draw-related issues.

Group members will be appointed for the length of the planning process which is expected to run through December of 2024.

According to CPW the Draw Process Working Group is not a decision-making body and has no authority on hunting or license management policies.

Applications for the group can be found on the Engage CPW applications page.

Applicants must apply by Monday August 28th by 5 p.m.

