Farway Canyon: Locally filmed movie shown at the avalon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mark your calendars for a one night only showing of the locally shot, creature feature, Farway Canyon. The film was inspired by the Climax Uranium Mill near Grand Junction and written by two local friends. According to the folks at the Avalon, this showing is the most popular event they’ve hosted, aside from Snoop Dogg’s last visit.

Several Grand Valley markers will go up on the big screen in Saturday night’s showing of Farway Canyon. A story about very different people, coming together to fight evil throughout a town in Colorado. The film takes inspiration from the Climax Uranium Mill, closed in 1970. The mill was in operation for almost two decades and one of the writers, Dennis Nowlan worked at the mill. His co-writer, Steve Hillard, visited many times. He says it was always a little spooky.

Five years ago, the friends decided to put their ideas into writing and animating. They created a comic book, which later was the basis for Farway Canyon’s script.

Photonic Media Productions later took on the project.

“I grew up as a kid reading comic books, and drawing my own before I every got into filmmaking,” Said Director Hank Braxton, he thinks his comic book background helped with the overall vision of the movie.

It’s estimated at least 70-75% of the film crew were CMU and CMU Tech students and first time filmmakers. Braxton and Hillard agree, watching the kids work so hard and seeing the progress they made, was the best part. Braxton says now a lot of them are working professionally in places like Los Angeles.

“We wanted to use as much local talent as possible. That’s not just a cost cutting thing, but we thought that if this was going to be a homegrown movie and we’re making it locally. We should offer opportunities to anybody that wants to try and help,” Said Braxton.

He says he wanted the cinematography to be as close to the comic book as possible. Going as far to build their very own diner to match as close as possible to what was on the page.

Areas you might recognize in the movie include the Loma Schoolhouse, Elks Lodge, the Greyhound Bus Depot, and Little Park Trailhead.

Tickets can be purchased through Grand Junction Events or the Avalon Theater Foundation. They will be sold at the door, but Braxton says to prepare for a long line.

The showing is August 19th, at the Avalon, doors open at 6:30PM.

