First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county.

According to the health department the resident may have contracted the virus outside of the state while traveling.

So far this season the state confirmed 22 human cases of the virus across 13 counties, including Delta and Mesa. The state also confirmed the first death of West Nile virus in Weld County.

The county health department is reminding residents to wear long sleeves and pants, get rid of standing water around homes, and wear EPA approved bug spray containing DEET.

