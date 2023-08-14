Mostly dry today, but rain chances pick up through the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms have mostly stayed in the mountains, and that’s where most of them should continue to stay for the opening part of the new work week.

Mostly Mountain Rain Continues

Showers and thunderstorms are already popping up over portions of the San Juan Mountains late this morning and into the early afternoon while we’re still dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies farther to the north. Additional showers and storms will be popping up mostly over the San Juans and spreading over the southern part of the Uncompahgre Plateau as the afternoon progresses. There may be a few more showers and storms that pop up elsewhere around the region, but they should continue to be over mostly higher terrain. Montrose has a slightly better chance of catching a quick shower later this afternoon and into the early evening, but the rest of the valleys should continue to stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Rain Chances Slowly Increase

We’ll see a small increase in rain chances all across the region through Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best rain chances will still primarily favor the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau. A quick shower or two is still possible, and may even be a little bit more likely than what we’ll see today, but those rain chances down in the valleys still continue to be fairly low. Expect very similar conditions into Thursday as well.

Potentially Wet Friday

The ridge of high pressure that will keep valley rain chances on the lower side of things through much of the week will weaken and start moving east by the end of the week. That opens up the door for Pacific moisture to stream into the region as southerly and southwesterly winds blow in from overhead. Coverage of showers and thunderstorms look much better all across the region with that increased moisture, and that will lead to better rain chances even in the valleys to close out this work week.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue over most of the valleys through the rest of the day while showers and storms develop over the nearby higher elevations. Montrose will have a slightly higher chance of seeing a late-afternoon or early-evening shower due to their proximity to the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau, but the rest of us will stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Any rain winds down through the evening, but mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue through the night with lows in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds through the day on Tuesday, and rain chances will be a tiny bit higher with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.