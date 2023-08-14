Thunderstorms start arriving for some valley locations on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of our Sunday:

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Sunday for the valleys. The mountains will continue to see storm activity continue throughout the evening and face away overnight.

Low temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and middle to lower 50s for Montrose and Cortez. During the overnight hours, conditions will be dry and mostly clear.

Upcoming Week:

While the mountains will continue to be on the same trend of rainfall and storms, the valleys will hop into the same scenario. What is different is that not all valleys will see thunderstorms arrive starting tomorrow. For those living in Grand Junction, conditions are likely to sit under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of precipitation occurring. Still, if you live in Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, the opportunities will be more significant, especially in Cortez. Temperatures for our Monday will sit in the mid to lower 90s and upper 80s for our four locations.

On Tuesday, the chances start to slowly increase for Grand Junction, whereas Delta, Montrose, and Cortez continue the trend. Thunderstorms will likely arrive in the valleys around the evening hours and then slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures take a slight hit but remain in the same range as they are for Monday.

By Wednesday, drier air starts to push back to the valleys, and conditions will likely remain dry throughout the day. For Cortez, there are still chances for more storms to appear, but it will be on the lower end. For the valleys, partly cloudy skies will likely continue throughout the workweek. For Cortez, thunderstorm chances return for Friday and pick up again by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.