Bent County Jail escapee found dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An escaped fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Bent County Sheriff’s Office has been found dead.

The body of Mark Fox, 46, was found inside an unoccupied farmhouse near Colorado HWY 71 and HWY 10, about five miles south of Rocky Ford.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday from a former resident of the property stating they found Fox’s body.

A forensic specialist with the FBI assisted in obtaining post-mortem fingerprints and an autopsy was preformed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.

The cause of death is still being determined but it is believed Fox has been deceased for about two to three weeks.

Fox escaped the Bent County Jail back in July along with three other men.

Fox was wanted on charges of:

Escape

Conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud

Making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation

Extortion by use of mail (two counts)

Attempting to influence a grand jury witness’s testimony

Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding (two counts)

The U.S. Marshals Service said foul play is not apparent at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.