Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified

By Bernie Lange
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The bicyclist who was hit and killed by a motorist on August first has been identified.

61-year-old James Ross, from Grand Junction was hit by the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Juan Yanez-Melendez.

It happened at North Avenue near Cannell Avenue. The investigation revealed Ross rode into traffic before getting hit. Yanez-Melendez drove off after the incident but was tracked down by police later that day.

Ross was hospitalized for several days before he passed away last week. The Mesa County Coroner says his death was related to head injuries sustained in the incident.

