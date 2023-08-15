Boebert’s campaign efforts: fireside chat in fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took a page out of another former president’s book by holding her own “Fireside Chat” with Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland.

FDR began these talks in 1929 as a way to talk to voters in a personal and less abrasive way.

Boebert said she was excited to sit with her constituents to learn more about the issues district 3 is facing.

Well over 50 people filled the room at Fruita Community center to listen to what Congresswoman Boebert had to say. With a slim win for her campaign in 2022, she said over 50 thousand republicans in the state of Colorado did not vote. Boebert pushed the importance of voting to her Republican voters in both local and general elections.

Boebert said her favorite regional specific project is the Wolf Creek Reservoir in Rangely. She says the project will protect water supply and stimulate rural developments. Generating $535 million in local spending and 360 jobs in the first 30 years.

“This is something that will help us in these times of drought that we too often face, but also just help with the water storage that we need so much more of. We don’t have a lack of water here in Western Colorado, we have an over allocation problem,” Said Boebert.

The House Appropriations Committee approved 10 of Boebert’s projects for water and infrastructure across Colorado’s third district. She requested $3 million to be allocated to the I-70 interchange at 29 road in Grand Junction. She was approved for $2 million. The city is already working on their designs and future plans.

Mesa County voters wanted to join the fireside chat to make sure they’re up to date with what Boebert is working on.

A Fruita resident, Todd Kumrl said, “We want to know what’s happening and what we’re going to be supporting,”

Supporters we spoke with all said they believe she has a good shot at remaining in her position after the 2024 election.

The next general election will be Tuesday, November 5th 2024.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.