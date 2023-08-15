Construction water truck loses control causing roll over

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just after 3 a.m. this morning a construction water truck lost control and rolled over blocking all lanes of traffic. It happened on 25 Rd Riverside Parkway.

We were told by the Grand Junction Police Department that they are looking at speed to be the factor of the accident.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway. We will keep you updated online and on-air.

