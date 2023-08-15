Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes

Grand Junction chiropractor charged with alleged sex crimes.
Grand Junction chiropractor charged with alleged sex crimes.(MCSO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested Todd Mitchell, 55, after he was accused of sex crimes.

Officers with the GJPD responded to a report of a sex offense at Mitchell Chiropractic on August 4th at about 3:40 p.m.

An adult female reported she found a camera recording her in the exam room of the chiropractic office. When the woman approached Mitchell about the camera he allegedly destroyed the SD card in the camera and left the office.

Mitchell was arrested shortly after and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He faces charges of unlawful sexual contact, criminal invasion of privacy, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

Latest News

Smoke pours from the front of a house on Pine Street in Orchard Mesa as GJFD firefighters work...
House fire on Pine Street; no injuries reported
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health warns about trifecta of respiratory viruses
zipline ribbon cutting
City Council celebrates ribbon cutting for Los Colonias zipline
Mark Fox escaped Bent County Jail in late July and was found dead Saturday.
Bent County Jail escapee found dead