Mesa County Public Health warns about trifecta of respiratory viruses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Now that school is back in session, and fall season fast approaching, Mesa County Public Health is putting out a warning about a trifecta of respiratory viruses you need to watch out for.

Viruses like, Covid-19, RSV, and the Flu are on the list of those deadly viruses everyone needs to keep an eye out for. A surge in these viruses could be coming soon because kids are back in school, which means they could pick something up from school and give to their parents at home. Plus, with fall season coming soon, people will be indoors in close contact with one another spreading the virus easier.

Rachel Burmeister, a Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Manager with Mesa County Public Health said, “A great way to protect yourself from this respiratory season is with that new RSV vaccine for those 65 years and older.” She continued, “Also, flu and covid-19 vaccines are important and people congregate inside and as kids are going back to school.”

She went on to say that prevention is key. You can stay home when sick, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and wash your hands. And don’t forget, the new covid-19 booster shot should be available this fall. Talk with your doctor to make sure you are eligible for the new booster.

