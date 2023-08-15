Showers and storms increase through this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Stormy spots to start our week will gradually increase and become more widespread as our week progresses.

Showers & T’Storms Are Few At First

Showers and storms will be few on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those few showers and storms, however, can be heavy. They can also produce a lot of lightning. More areas will stay dry than get rain, and most of the showers and storms will be over the higher terrain.

Showers & T’Storms Increase Later This Week

Showers and thunderstorms will increase, becoming more widespread and more common, on Thursday and especially Friday. Again, the showers and thunderstorms can be heavy, and they can be big lightning producers. They may start over the higher terrain, but they can move off of the mountains and out over the valleys. That’s especially true in the late afternoon and evening.

This Weekend Looks Dry but Could Change

This weekend could turn drier, but we’re getting some mixed signals from our forecast data. The depth of the atmosphere will dry out. However, there’s still enough moisture to support some showers and thunderstorms if there’s upper level wind support to trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms. There’s a strong north-to-south flowing jet stream that will set up just west of us over Utah. There is some indication that it may slip a little farther east, which would mean bigger odds of us getting rain. We’ll be watching this to see how it evolves. For now, the chance for rain is low this weekend, but it can increase.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but that’s not to say we will all get rain. Just know that storms can be big lightning producers. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck. Otherwise, this evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM and to near 80 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible - especially over the higher terrain. The storms may be few, but they can produce a lot of lightning. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 93 degrees around Delta, and 86 degrees around Cortez.

