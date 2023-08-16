Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

Latest News

Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal