Kleinsorge throws 8 No-Hit innings in Wild Jackalopes Loss

By Garrett Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction jackalopes pitcher Justin Kleinsorge kept the division leading Rocky Mountain Vibes out of the hit column for eight innings in a wild 5-4 loss to the Vibes.

The Jackalopes are coming down the stretch of the season, needing big performances if the team wants to make a playoff push. They got just that from the Flower Mound, Tex native on the mound.

Kleinsorge out-dueled his Rocky Mountain counterpart on the mound, Blaine Traxel. Neither starting pitcher allowed a hit until the fifth inning, when Jackalopes Outfielder Jacob Cruce got a base hit.

While Traxel surrendered a base hit, Kleinsorge kept tearing up the vibes lineup, striking out eleven, while only walking two.

Things finally unraveled in the ninth inning, first Rocky Mountain Catcher Austin Elder drew a walk, bringing up the number nine hitter Matt Hogan. Hogan caught a pitch and took it over the rightfield wall, breaking up the no-hit bid and the shut out, and bring the score to 4-2 Grand Junciton.

Kleinsorge exited to a standing ovation from the crowd at Suplizio Field after.

From there things continued to trend down. The Vibes smacked another homer, and knocked in another run, to tie things up at 4-4 and go to the knockout round. From there the Vibes continued their dominance over the Jackalopes winning the knockout round, and taking the game at 5-4.

The Jackalopes and Vibes will play one more game Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before they both head to Colorado Springs for three more games.

