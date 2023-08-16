Mountain rain today starts finding the valleys tomorrow and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread around the higher elevations of the Western Slope this afternoon, then start heading for some of the valleys to close out the work week.

Mountain Storms Continue

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to once again return to the higher elevations of the Western Slope this afternoon, but coverage will be a bit more widespread instead of just over the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau. The first few showers and storms will start over the San Juan Mountains, then mostly spread over the Uncompahgre Plateau and the southern portions of the Continental Divide early in the afternoon, then additional showers and storms are expected to fire up over the High Country, the Grand Mesa, and along and north of the Book Cliffs by the middle and late afternoon. We’ll continue to stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon in the valleys, but we’ll watch for a quick shower or two late this afternoon and into the early evening.

Valley Rain Chances Increase

A ridge of high pressure that has kept the better rain chances planted over the mountains will finally start to move east as it weakens over the next couple of days. Monsoon-like moisture will make another appearance, and rain chances will gradually be on the increase through the end of the week. Some valley locations could see some of their first rain drops Thursday afternoon, but the better rain chance swings through the region on Friday. The best time frame for those best rain chances will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours on each day, and some rain could even persist into the overnight hours Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, and there will be a handful of places that could see no rain at all, but chances are once again looking the best they have been in a little while.

Drier and Warmer Next Week

A few showers and thunderstorms could still hang around on Saturday, then that ridge strengthens and moves back west by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Monsoon-like moisture will be shut down once again, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies with above-average temperatures settle into the region once again.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue over the valleys while showers and thunderstorms become more widespread over the higher elevations of the region through the afternoon. The drier conditions will once again bump high temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. One or two very quick showers are possible in the valleys through the evening, then rain ends with mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will be a little more likely to find some of the valley locations on Thursday, but we’ll see partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs again in the lower to middle 90s.

