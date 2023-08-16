Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.(WPDE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

Copyright 2023 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson
Generic police lights
Grand Junction man allegedly attacked with sword, suspect arrested

Latest News

North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
Vice President Mike Pence also said that indicted former President Donald Trump and his allies...
'I had no right to overturn the election,' Pence says
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King