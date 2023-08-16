San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recreators in hot water after over the weekend after outdoor enthusiasts dug out snow on Black Bear Pass in San Miguel County and the sheriff isn’t happy.

The sheriff’s office taking to X and Facebook to explain the situation.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s social media pages, drivers dug snow out of Black Bear Pass and posted on social media the pass is open.

People caught wind of the social media post and flocked to the area, creating a line of vehicles that got stuck on the pass as it remained closed for mitigation work.

The sheriff’s office said rocks remaining from winter avalanches still posed a serious threat to people and needed to be cleared.

Sheriff Bill Masters in the same social media posts took to using expletives to describe the behavior of some on the pass.

Susan Lilly, the public information officer for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Masters wasn’t calling people clowns but rather their actions.

“We have an interest in public safety and the sheriff calling people a** clowns were the people who do go up [the pass] unprepared, inexperienced in the wrong vehicle, and we’re trying to call attention to that, so people are safe.” Lilly said.

Lilly also said those stuck on the pass were not the original ones who worked to clear it earlier in the weekend.

