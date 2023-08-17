City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on Orchard Mesa pool

Orchard Mesa Pool
Orchard Mesa Pool(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 15th, the city turned towards Grand Junction residents to find out what they want to happen with the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool as part of the city’s promise to keep the pool open while the new recreation center is built. We spoke with the Director of Parks and Recreation and he says analysis of the pool showed 4/4ths of those who use the facility there do not live in Orchard Mesa.

The pool has been around for years. Built in 1982, Mesa County, District 51, and the city of Grand Junction came together to host a space that all aquatic lovers could enjoy. After years of being a staple in the community, keeping up with costly infrastructure pushed the city to look into new options. During a city wide vote this past April, measure 1-A for a new recreation center at Matchett Park passed.

“After 40 years, even though we’ve done routine maintenance, and kept the facility in good shape as we possibly could, all the major systems are worn out,” Said Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Rec Director for the city of Grand Junction.

Sherbenou says the mechanical work, H-VAC system, electrical and filtration systems are all worn. The city had a team of engineers analyze the facility to price the costs of repairs if anything were to break.

On Tuesday, a team of consultants held a presentation to present to the public potential future options for a long term future for the pool, but the city says they are still int he planning process.

“This sis the last major check in with the whole community where we had a public forum and it was come one, come all. Now the plan is going to be finalizing plans and presenting to City Council and shared with the pool partners,” Said Sherbenou.

City Councilman Scott Beilfus said the city is always open for public comment. At any point, you are able to go to the GJ Speaks website to leave your thoughts.

Sherbenou says the Orchard Mesa Pool is saved for the next two and a half years, saying the city is fully committed to operating through October 2026.

The city says they’re aiming for almost a full year of overlap between OM pool operations and the opening of the rec center to better understand the participation level of both.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

Latest News

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley reacts after giving up a two-run home run to...
Walker homers twice, hitting 2-run shot in 8th in Diamondbacks’ 9-7 victory over Rockies
School districts combat national bus driver shortage
D51 school bus driver shortage
Jackalopes Hubbard Named PBL South July Hitter of the Month
Athlete of the Week: Jaylen Hubbard
Male and female tarantula getting ready to mate
Male tarantulas preparing to find mates for the fall season