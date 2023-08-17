CMU Tech unveiling ceremony

CMU Tech sign
CMU Tech sign(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning, CMU Tech, formally known as Western Colorado Community College, unveiled their new logo. Students, Faculty, and CMU President John Marshall all gathered to celebrate this new beginning.

The collaboration between CMU and CMU Tech has led to this new change. It’s set to reemphasize the importance of both the career and technical educational programs and both schools. Allison Griffin, The Chair of the Board of Trustees, for CMU said, “CMU Tech shows that were committed to bringing together Colorado Mesa University and a career in technical education.” She continued, “So students who choose to attend CMU Tech get the benefit of both a university experience and a career in technical education.”

Earlier today, CMU Tech received a $3.6 million grant called Career Advance Colorado. With this, students can get certificates in: Early Childhood, Practical Nursing, Peace Officers, Fire Science, HVAC, and Electrician. Students can call CMU Tech Students Services to enroll for classes that start next week and get their tuition covered. Regarding the new logo, you can see it for yourself outside of building B on CMU Tech’s campus.

