Interstate 70 closed between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to mudslide

Mudslide at Grizzly Creek rest stop halts traffic
Mudslide at Grizzly Creek rest stop halts traffic(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fast moving rainstorm over Glenwood Canyon caused a mudslide near the Grizzly Creek rest area. The highway is closed between mile post 116 in Glenwood and mile post 131 in Dotsero. There is no estimate of when it will reopen.

In 2022 there were few closures due to rain or mud in the canyon. the Grizzly Creek burn scar formed from a massive wildfire in 2020. The following year the interstate closed frequently forcing traffic to take hours long detours from highway 13 in Rifle north to highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. A southern route would take commuters over Independence Pass on highway 82.

