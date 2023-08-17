Male tarantulas preparing to find mates for the fall season

Male and female tarantula getting ready to mate
Male and female tarantula getting ready to mate(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Male tarantulas prepare to find a female to mate with yearly. While the males move from one area to another, something known as migration; according to the Butterfly Pavilion, only the males move, calling it mate-gration.

During this time, male tarantulas try to find as many females as possible to mate. However, they also have to watch out for other enemies. One giant predator targeting tarantulas is known as the Tarantula Hawk Wasp. These wasps can paralyze a tarantula but not kill it. However, the wasp can lay eggs inside the spider, which later turns into a larvae and kills the spider from the inside. And while these wasps are one predator, another can be the female tarantula. “The males, when they mature, they grow special hooks on their legs, to keep the females from eating them, or to try to keep the females from eating them,” said Dr. Rich Reading, Butterfly Pavilion Vice President of Science and Conservation.

While a male can pass away in multiple ways, another can be from cars. Dr. Reading mentions that the Butterfly Pavilion is in touch with CDOT to build underpasses for these spiders, along with other small animals, to get from one side of the road to another safely. So while the males try to find a mate, they will not crowd and overpopulate an entire roadway.

Dr. Reading mentions they are still trying to understand why these spiders chose the fall season as their annual mate-gration. After a female lays their eggs, most will hatch, but there are chances, similar to how a female will eat a male, that the babies could eat each other. But according to Reading, he states “These spiders, despite how gruesome they may be, are an important part of the ecosystem and can provide food for other insects and animals. It’s the common food chain that we all know.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

Latest News

Mudslide at Grizzly Creek rest stop halts traffic
Interstate 70 closed between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to mudslide
San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responds after viral social media post.
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
Latest Trump indictment includes two big names in Colorado Republican politics
Latest Trump indictment includes two big names in Colorado Republican politics
The state of Colorado just approved a settlement with Vail Corporations.
State of Colorado reaches settlement with Vail Corp.