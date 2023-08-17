Medication shortage affecting those with ADHD
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For those who have ADHD and are about to get a prescription from the pharmacy, it will be more difficult due to a nationwide shortage. When heading to the pharmacy, you may now find that you either have to wait or may not get the total prescribed quantity, and with these shortages come impacts on those who take them.
