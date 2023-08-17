Medication shortage affecting those with ADHD

Pills getting dispersed from a prescription bottle.
Pills getting dispersed from a prescription bottle.(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For those who have ADHD and are about to get a prescription from the pharmacy, it will be more difficult due to a nationwide shortage. When heading to the pharmacy, you may now find that you either have to wait or may not get the total prescribed quantity, and with these shortages come impacts on those who take them.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

Latest News

Pedestrians cross walk lighting up for pedestrians to cross.
Keeping students safe as CMU classes begin soon
CMU Tech sign
CMU Tech unveiling ceremony
A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing
The upcoming fall season means a male tarantula prepares to find a mate.
In southern Colorado, male tarantulas prepare to find mates for the fall season