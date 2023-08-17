Some rain starts finding the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms that have stayed over the higher elevations of the region through the week so far will start finding some of our valley locations over the next couple of days.

Valley Rain Chances Increasing

Most of the rain so far has stayed over the higher terrain so far this week, but a couple of valley locations saw their first little bit of rain yesterday evening, and those rain chances will continue to increase through the remainder of the week. Showers and storms will quickly develop over the higher elevations early this afternoon, then multiple of those cells could migrate down into the valleys by the late afternoon and early evening as temperatures cool and humidity comes up. A few showers and thunderstorms could even still linger around into tonight and early Friday morning. We should dry out and see a brief break in the action through the middle of Friday morning, then scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms return to the entire Western Slope into Friday afternoon. Some rain could linger around into the evening and overnight hours once again, then things should start to trend drier by Saturday morning. A few showers and storms could still be possible Saturday afternoon, but most of them start heading back for the higher elevations of the region.

Drier and Warmer Next Week

The weakening ridge that allows monsoon-like moisture to stream into the region over the next couple of days will start to strengthen and spread westward once again by the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week. That will shut off the monsoon-like moisture once again and start turning us drier and warmer. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle back into the region by Sunday, then continue through at least Wednesday. Expect high temperatures to warm back to above-normal values as we continue to stay dry.

Some Tropical Mischief to Watch...

There are a couple tropical systems that could impact our weather for the end of the weekend and early next week if the right conditions come together. The first is Hurricane Hilary in the Eastern Pacific basin. It is expected to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane over the next day or so, then quickly weaken as it approaches Baja California by Sunday or Monday. The weakening remnants of Hilary will continue northward toward the Desert Southwest into early next week. For now, Hilary is expected to stay well west of us and keep any potential clouds out of our area. If that ridge that is expected to be over us moves farther east, that could pull the remnants of Hilary closer to us and increase our clouds and rain chances by late Monday and early Tuesday.

The second one is a little more up in the air. Data is suggesting the development of a tropical low in the western Gulf of Mexico by Monday or Tuesday, then it quickly moves inland over Texas and rides around the edge of that ridge. If that tropical low actually materializes, we could see some moisture move in by the middle and end of next week. It is still far too early to determine whether this will actually impact our weather any, but it is a couple of things to keep an eye on.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue into the early afternoon, then clouds increase and we’ll see a bit of an increase in rain chances by later this afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures should be able to warm into the middle and upper 90s before clouds and any potential rain starts turning us cooler into the evening. A few showers and thunderstorms could still be hanging around tonight and even into early Friday morning with lows in the 60s. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms return to the region, including the valleys, by Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

