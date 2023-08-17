Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing

A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on after a suspect was arrested in connection to an alleged stabbing.(Joshua Vorse)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is in jail today after being arrested for allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday evening at Whitman Park. Police said that they found the victim still awake and breathing shortly after the alleged attack.

Police said that they arrested 42-year-old Anthony Martinez after finding him nearby. Martinez has been jailed and charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, and 1st and 2nd degree assault after being accused of stabbing a person around 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s for treatment, though there is no word on their current condition from authorities.

The GJPD says that the attack is not representative of an ongoing threat to the community, and is an isolated incident.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it is made available by authorities.

