Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season

By Garrett Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Want to see the defending NBA Champions this upcoming season? Well, the schedule is officially out for the Denver Nuggets.

The very first game is already a big one, the Nuggets open up Ball Arena on Oct 24 taking on the team they swept to advance to the NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets will be presented with their championship rings and the first NBA Championship banner will be raised in Ball Arena.

Seven of the first eleven Nuggets games will be at home. That stretch will include two play in games for the new NBA in-season tournament. Those being the games against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 3 and the Los Angeles Clippers Nov.. 14.

A couple more games of note, for the second year in a row the Nuggets have a Christmas Day face-off with the Golden State Warriors.

Leap day, Feb 29, the Nuggets will rematch the team they took down in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets will face 13 sets of back-to-back games, including three with no travel, and will play on nationally televised games 22 times.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

Latest News

Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season
The Local Store in Eau Claire now offers e-scooter rentals.
Mircomobility program off to a good start, according to City of Grand Junction
Groceries.
Colorado officials talk potential albertsons and kroger merge
Grand Junction Tigers set to kick off the football season
Grand Junction Tigers set to kick off the football season